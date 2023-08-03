Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $106.11 on Thursday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

