Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 209.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 225,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 152,703 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 648.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 401,685 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 778,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 171.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,081,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 199,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

