CX Institutional Invests $867,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International City Management Association Retirement Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp now owns 702,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

