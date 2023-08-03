Larson Financial Group LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 67,675.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.