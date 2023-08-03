Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 66.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,771,000 after buying an additional 841,364 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after buying an additional 470,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after buying an additional 464,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG opened at $152.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

