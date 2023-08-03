3,836 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 145.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.8 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $375.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Stories

