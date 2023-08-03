Intrust Bank NA Has $225,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,798 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 7,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 269,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

