Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,758 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of PACCAR worth $35,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,249 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

