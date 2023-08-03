A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 466,348 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.51% of A10 Networks worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $32,154.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $32,154.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,066 shares of company stock worth $1,216,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

