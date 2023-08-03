Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 8,100 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insperity Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NSP opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average is $117.89.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

