Intrust Bank NA Purchases 143 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761,995 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 742,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,774,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $124.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

