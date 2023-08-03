Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after buying an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after buying an additional 1,569,357 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

