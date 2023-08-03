Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CL King assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $248.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

