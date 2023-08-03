Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 418 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $97.60 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

