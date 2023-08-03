24,631 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,035.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $47.00 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

