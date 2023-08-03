Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.94. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

