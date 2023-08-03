56,103 Shares in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGN. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.