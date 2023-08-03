Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,355 shares of company stock worth $3,685,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Down 4.8 %

FTNT opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.