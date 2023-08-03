Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 156.3% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 11,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.24.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.