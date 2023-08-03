New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $128.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

