NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $442.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

