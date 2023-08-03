Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,114 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,170,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.3 %

XOM stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $425.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.