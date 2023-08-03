Ellevest Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $4,163,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in State Street by 559.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 74,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

