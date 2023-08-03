Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average of $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

