Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,257,337 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $30,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

