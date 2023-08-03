Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

