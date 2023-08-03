Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $86,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

