Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 800 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,805 shares of company stock worth $22,019,708 in the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

