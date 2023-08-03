Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells 481 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.64. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.