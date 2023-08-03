Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells 481 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.64. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
