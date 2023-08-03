IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Eric Meurice Sells 785 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Meurice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $104,883.85.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.15. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,563,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

