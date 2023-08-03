KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.44.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $359.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

