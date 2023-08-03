Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 131,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

