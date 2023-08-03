Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

