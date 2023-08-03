Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.