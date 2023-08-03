Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.
Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
