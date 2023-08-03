Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

