Summit Global Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.09% of ProPetro worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ProPetro by 73.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 11.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $709,390. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

