Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,323,000 after purchasing an additional 216,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,195,000 after buying an additional 151,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

