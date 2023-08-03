Summit Global Investments Reduces Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 89.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 33.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

