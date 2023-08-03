Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,830,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $390.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19. The firm has a market cap of $369.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.