Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 507,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 2.00. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

