The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.