Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 392 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.46.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $236.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average is $276.11.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

