Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,330 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

