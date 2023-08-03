Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.08.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $10.96 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $41,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,629,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 14,548.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,522 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

