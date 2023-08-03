Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

