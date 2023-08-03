Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.51 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

