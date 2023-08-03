CX Institutional Has $560,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

