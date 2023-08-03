Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $202,410.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 3rd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $196,440.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NET opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

