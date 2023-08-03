Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Director Sells $241,671.96 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 291.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.