Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $136.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

